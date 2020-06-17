CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council will host a Wyoming Business Relief programs webinar and listening session from 3:30-4 p.m. today, Wednesday, June 17, according to a news release.
The webinar is designed to provide an update on the Business Interruption Stipend (program one) that launched June 8, and a high-level overview of initial work on the Coronavirus Business Relief Stipend and Coronavirus Mitigation Stipend (programs two and three) expected to launch in July.
Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/y9ovbvh5.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
The Wyoming Legislature created the Business Relief programs during a special session May 15-16, and Gov. Mark Gordon signed the bill May 20. The three programs totaling $325 million were developed with Wyoming’s $1.25 billion share of funds from the federal CARES Act.
Applications are still open for the Business Interruption Stipend at wyobizrelief.org.
For additional information, contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov.