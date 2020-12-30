WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, the Office of Advocacy, an independent office within the U.S. Small Business Administration, commended Congress on creating a legislative fix to the CARES Act that allows small businesses to deduct business expenses paid with forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The change was signed into law by President Trump on Sunday.
The CARES Act provided for forgiveness of PPP loans that were used to cover payroll and other enumerated expenses, and specifically stated that a forgiven PPP loan was not taxable income.
However, the IRS published guidance that stated otherwise deductible business expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans were not deductible because they came from a class of tax-exempt income: a forgiven PPP loan. Congress informed Treasury directly that its position was contrary to the congressional intent of the PPP, and the tax community and small business stakeholders also voiced their concerns with the agency’s position. The Office of Advocacy also conveyed the need for a legislative fix.
With the passage of the COVID-Related Tax Relief Act of 2020, Congress codified its original intent, clarifying that business expenses paid with forgiven PPP loans are deductible. Doing so prevents small businesses from facing unbudgeted tax increases for 2020 as they begin to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.