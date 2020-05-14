CHEYENNE – Wyoming will not be making a complete shift to mail-in voting for its August prim…

More information

Want to run for office? Here are the steps to do so by the May 29 deadline:

1. Choose what you're running for: Before you file, you'll need to decide which office you're running for, because that will determine which office you file with. Candidates for the offices of U.S. senator, U.S. representative, Wyoming state senator, and Wyoming state representative must file with the Secretary of State’s Election Division. Candidates for county and municipal offices must file with their local office.

2. Submit your form and pay filing fee: Forms for state positions may be submitted at https://www.wycandidatefiling.gov/CandidateFiling/GSF_Registration/Default.aspx. Forms for Laramie County offices may be submitted at https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/candidates-corner/. Details for Cheyenne offices are available at https://www.cheyennecity.org/89/Municipal-Elections.