CHEYENNE – Cardi B, a female rap superstar who has risen to international fame over the last few years, was one of two remaining musical acts that would have been announced to perform at this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days, which was canceled last month due to concerns about the coronavirus.
A performance from Cardi B – the only female rapper to attain multiple number-one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart – would have marked the second straight year that a rap artist performed at CFD, following Post Malone’s concert in 2019.
CFD President and CEO Tom Hirsig revealed the headliner that could have been during a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resource Committee on Friday morning.
“Cardi B would have been a definite sellout for Cheyenne Frontier Days three short months ago, and here we are now in definitely a different situation,” Hirsig told the committee.
The other musical act Hirsig said would have come to this year’s event was Maren Morris, a well-known country artist. Other artists that were already announced for the 2020 rodeo event included Blake Shelton, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett.
While CFD's night concerts have typically featured famous country artists, such as George Strait, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert, the effort to bring Cardi B to Cheyenne marked an ongoing effort to draw a wider range of visitors to the 10-day event.
Next year will be the 125th year of Cheyenne Frontier Days, and Hirsig said there will be “some big surprises” in store for next year.
“We're gonna have to make sure that our park is presentable and that it's a place that people talk fondly of, (so) we maintain being a bucket list item for people to come to Wyoming,” Hirsig said.