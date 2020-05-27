CHEYENNE – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum have announced that the June 13 members-only historic ranch tour of Shellback Ranch has been canceled.
Officials said they believe this is in the best interest of the health and safety for all involved. They hope to be able to hold the Remount Ranch tour in September.
If you have already reserved your spot on the Shellback Ranch tour, contact Jean Krause, museum education coordinator, at jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org or 307-778-7202.