CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum has announced that the museum has reopened with special hours and accommodations during the ongoing pandemic.
The new museum hours are as follows:
• 1-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, with an hour for guests with special needs from noon to 1 p.m.
• 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with an hour for guests with special needs from 9-10 a.m.
Guidelines for visitation that patrons must adhere to:
• The museum will follow the county health guidelines for maximum occupancy.
• All visitors must sanitize their hands prior to entering the building.
• No person will be allowed inside without a mask (does not apply to children 2 and younger).
• The museum’s Hole-in-the-Wall Children’s Gallery is currently closed.
• All persons entering the building must maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and others.
• Ticket sales and purchases are by credit/debit card only.
• All visitors must wash their hands after using the restrooms.
The front desk and museum staff have the right to refuse entry and/or service to anyone not adhering to these guidelines. Staff are available only through appointment. If you have questions, call 307-778-7290.