CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce will recognize the men and women in uniform during the Military September Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will be the keynote speaker, joining virtually through Zoom. Those wishing to listen in can also do so virtually by registering with the Chamber at tinyurl.com/septchamber.
The Cheyenne Trophy Award will also be presented during the luncheon. These awards are shared with local squadrons that have supremely executed their mission and are poised for greatness, according to a news release.