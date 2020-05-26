CHEYENNE – Over the past few months, Wyoming residents have faced moments of fear, isolation and triumph, and have proven resilient to difficult times.
As Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon implements a phased reopening of the state, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing members with important updates as we return to work and open our doors for business.
On Friday, June 5, join the Chamber for a virtual COVID-19 update from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Executive Director Tim Thornell. Also, listen to a special presentation from Dr. Oussama Lawand about leadership and atrial fibrillation (AFib).
There is no cost for this virtual community update. To register, go online to https://tinyurl.com/cheyennechamber6-5-20.
Thanks to presenting sponsor Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and frontline workers for their hard work and dedication during these past few months.