JACKSON HOLE – Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivered remarks recently after receiving the American Life Sciences Innovation Council’s 2020 Champion of Health Care Innovation Award from the Wyoming Hospital Association, the Casper Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and the Wyoming Medical Society.
After thanking the audience at the presentation, Cheney lauded how additional COVID-19 health care workers were dispatched to Cheyenne and Gillette, and how the federal government intended to continue these efforts.
She also praised “... the really incredible process that has gone on through Operation Warp Speed put in place by President Trump and the task force at the White House” and “the vaccines that have been developed, those clearly have been developed because of medical innovation.”
The untold story, Cheney said, the one that’s not getting enough credit is the distribution system that’s been set up. “The White House really focused on this, and one of the reasons I think it’s so important is because it is a partnership between the military and the American private sector,” she added.
Cheney hoped that people would keep her informed about what’s happening “on the ground” in Wyoming, the status of PPE and hospital space. She also talked about a discharge petition “on the Republican side” that would allow businesses that have sought to reapply for $138 billion in federal help for things like PPP.
“I think you’re going to see increasing recognition that we’ve got to do more,” Cheney said. “The vaccines are certainly the light at the end of the tunnel, and those are coming very quickly, but we’re going to have to get people through the next several months here and make sure that people’s businesses can continue to thrive.”