CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Animal Shelter confirmed Tuesday that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention, according to a news release.
For the safety of the public and its employees, the shelter will close for adoptions and owner surrenders until at least July 5.
Those employees who must come to the shelter each day will be required to have their temperatures taken upon arrival, wear masks when in proximity to any other employee, as well as frequently sanitize their hands and sterilize their workspace.
Fosters are once again needed to house pets until they can be adopted. If you are interested in fostering an animal, contact Bri Mathewson at bmathewson@caswy.org.
For lost or found pets, the shelter would appreciate assistance in the following ways:
Found pets – Contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter After Hours Lost and Found Hotline at 307-214-5779 and post on their Facebook page of the same name. Helping get animals safely back home keeps them out of the shelter.
Lost pets – Call the Cheyenne Animal Shelter and file a lost pet report at 307-632-6655. Hours to receive calls are between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Also, contact the Lost and Found group as noted above.
Animal Control officers will do all they can to return stray pets to their owners. Make sure your pet has a collar and tag, particularly as July 4 approaches and the sound of fireworks causes pets to escape their owners. For Animal Control, call 307-635-1453.
Critter Camp will continue, as it is in an area secluded from employees and their workspaces. Also, the employee that tested positive had absolutely no interaction with campers or the animals, as the class is taught by a privately contracted instructor. The Critter Camp classroom, restrooms and water fountains in the area will be cleaned and disinfected twice daily. Masks will be worn by all employees essential to the Critter Camp area.
During this time, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter Board of Directors and staff appreciate the patience, understanding and generosity of its supporters.
Check the website for additional information at www.cheyenneanimalshelter.org.
From staff reports