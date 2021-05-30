Pepper, a 3-year-old domestic shorthair cat, plays with some catnip that animal care supervisor Ceceilia Brown gave her on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. A bill requiring a defendant facing animal cruelty charges to pay reasonable costs for the animal’s impoundment was signed into law Tuesday by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, providing a source of revenue for the animal’s care should the owner retain ownership. Otherwise, the bill also ensures due process before an owner forfeits the affected animal. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle