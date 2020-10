Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION AND THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. WHAT...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE. WHERE...CARBON, ALBANY, LARAMIE, CONVERSE, NIOBRARA, PLATTE AND GOSHEN INCLUDING RAWLINS, DOUGLAS, TORRINGTON, LARAMIE AND CHEYENNE. WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH NOON SATURDAY. IMPACTS...HEAVY SMOKE FROM THE MULLEN AND CAMERON PEAK WILDFIRES MAY CAUSE POOR AIR QUALITY TODAY AS SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS TRANSPORT SMOKE ACROSS THE REGION. HEALTH INFORMATION...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RECOMMENDS THE ELDERLY, YOUNG CHILDREN, AND INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS AVOID EXCESSIVE PHYSICAL EXERTION AND MINIMIZE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES DURING THIS TIME. WILDFIRE SMOKE IS MADE UP OF A VARIETY OF POLLUTANTS, INCLUDING PARTICULATE MATTER AND OZONE, WHICH CAN CAUSE RESPIRATORY HEALTH EFFECT. ALTHOUGH THESE PEOPLE ARE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEALTH IMPACTS, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ALSO ADVISES THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO POOR AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS. CURRENT CONDITIONS...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION OFFERS NEAR REAL-TIME AIR QUALITY DATA FOR WYOMING'S MONITORING STATIONS AND HEALTH EFFECTS INFORMATION TO HELP THE PUBLIC INTERPRET CURRENT CONDITIONS. CURRENT AIR QUALITY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF WYOMING CAN BE FOUND AT HTTP://WWW.WYVISNET.COM/