CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will reopen its lobby to customers starting Monday, Nov. 2.
The BOPU’s lobby hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Entering the BOPU lobby, customers are asked to do the following:
• Required to wear a face covering.
• Maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing; please use the social distancing guidelines as marked within the lobby to assist with social distancing protocols.
• The BOPU’s goal is to have no more than four people in the lobby at a single time. If there are more than four, please wait outside or in your vehicle until a customer leaves the lobby.
• Public restrooms will be closed.
• Use the hand sanitizer station before and after visiting the lobby.
• If possible, please have family members stay in the vehicle.
Do not visit if:
• You have recently experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
• You have recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
• You have traveled to an area experiencing widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
Avoid paper exchanges, such as cash or checks, when possible.