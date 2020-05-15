CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities will open its lobby to customers starting Monday, May 18, supported by the Laramie County Recovery Plan.
The BOPU will phase the lobby hours as follows:
• May 18-29: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays
• Starting June 1: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays
• Entering the BOPU’s lobby, customers are asked for the following support during COVID-19:
• Encouraged to wear face coverings in public buildings.
• Maintain at least six feet of social distancing; please use the social distancing guidelines as marked within the lobby to assist with social distancing protocols.
• The BOPU’s goal is to have no more than four people in the lobby at a single time. If there are more than four people in the lobby, please wait outside or in your vehicle until a customer leaves the lobby.
• Public restrooms will be closed.
• Use the hand sanitizer station before and after visiting the lobby.
• If possible, please have family members stay in the vehicle.
Avoid paper exchanges, such as cash or checks, when possible. There are multiple payment options available; visit www.cheyennecity.org/1917/Payment-Methods to learn more.