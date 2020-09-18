CHEYENNE – The Greater Cheyenne COVID-19 Fund is now closed after serving the immediate needs of residents brought forth by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fund has been operating since April 6. United Way of Laramie County was charged with managing and allocating funds, conducting 21 weeks of weekly application reviews and payments, distributing $109,584 and helping 159 families.
Though the COVID relief fund is now closed, the United Way of Laramie County stills provides support to families like these through their network of program partners. To help, head to www.unitedwayoflaramiecounty.org/donate/.