CHEYENNE – This past weekend, the Cheyenne’s East High Speech and Debate team competed in a national-level, online speech tournament, usually called the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions (NIETOC), but this year called MASQ (Making Art While Socially Quarantined).
Originally, the team was scheduled to compete in person in Houston, but they competed virtually instead due to COVID-19. Nearly 200 schools from around the country competed, with hundreds of the best students in each event.
East students represented extremely well, according to their coach, Marcus Viney. Saga McAllister was a national finalist in Poetry. Taking sixth place, she joins the small group of East speech students who have ever reached this level.
Other results included:
• Parker Bachelder, octafinalist, Drama
• Saga McAllister, sixth place, Poetry, and octafinalist, POI
• Jayden Roccaforte, octafinalist, Drama
• Dani Schulz (ninth grader), octafinalist, Poetry
• Rachel West (ninth grader), octafinalist, Poetry
• YuYu Yuan, octafinalist, Oratory
The speech and debate team will be competing in NSDA Nationals in mid-June, which will also be virtual.