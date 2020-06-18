CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Family YMCA announced that as it continues to operate in line with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s current public health orders, schedules have been revised to allow for increased sanitation and to adjust for available staffing, according to a news release.
Updated schedules and classes:
• Beginning Wednesday, June 17, the hot tub and sauna opened in correlation to pool hours.
• On Monday, June 22, a new schedule of Water Exercise Classes will be announced, and the steam room in the adult men’s locker room will open.
• In-person Land Fitness Classes are currently taking place, in addition to classes being offered via Zoom.
• The Wellness Center (strength and cardio machines) is now open, and racquetball and pickleball courts are available.
• KidZone is open for children while parents workout, and the Y is running full-day preschool and summer day camp for school-age kids. Youth Sports also has opened up a variety of mini-camps for kids from 3-12 years old for the rest of the summer.
For more information, call or stop by the Y, visit www.cheyenneymca.org or contact Patty Walters at 307-634-9622 ext. 22.