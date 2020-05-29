CHEYENNE – Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Cheyenne Family YMCA has moved its adaptive sports programs for disabled veterans to Zoom.
The Y is currently running Adaptive Tai Chi at 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and Adaptive High Intensity Interval Training at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The current plan is to bring these two classes into the building for in-person training beginning Monday, June 1, while continuing to offer them virtually through Zoom.
The links to both classes are available online at www.cheyenneymca.org. All adaptive sports programs at the Y are free to disabled veterans.
The Cheyenne Family YMCA is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y has been working through a grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs to be able to provide adaptive sports programs for disabled veterans for five years.