CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Farmers Market, a fundraiser for Community Action of Laramie County, will start Saturday, Aug. 1, at Frontier Park.
To better facilitate social distancing, the market has been moved from downtown to Parking Lot B at Frontier Park, which is the lot off of West Eighth Avenue.
There will be free parking available in Lot C, off Carey Avenue, across from the Botanic Gardens. The gate between Lots B and C will be the only entrance into the market. To help the market adhere to public health orders, customers are asked to park in Lot C.
The market will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 3.
For everyone’s safety, face masks will be encouraged, and social distancing will be enforced.