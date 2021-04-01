CHEYENNE – Community Action of Laramie County and the Cheyenne Farmer’s Market, in conjunction with Cheyenne Frontiers Days, announced Thursday that the 2021 market will return to B Lot at Frontier Park.
The 2020 Cheyenne Farmer’s Market was a huge success, despite the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and last-minute planning, according to a news release.
The first market will take place Aug. 14, and will continue each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 9.
The Cheyenne Farmer’s Market is the primary fundraiser for Community Action of Laramie County, which is dedicated to reducing poverty in Laramie County. Community Action programs include the Crossroads Healthcare Clinic, providing health care to homeless and low-income residents, and is the only federally qualified health care center in the state administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Community Action also administers the only intensive case management program in the state dedicated to putting homeless and low-income residents on the path to self-sufficiency, among other programs.
Contact Community Action of Laramie County at 307-635-9291, ext. 119, or email gina@calc.net if you would like to learn about sponsoring the 2021 market.