CHEYENNE – With the lingering concerns of COVID-19, the firefighters of Cheyenne Fire Rescue will be filling the boot for MDA differently this year.
“Time’s change, and we must change with the times,” Derek Pollnow, coordinator of the Cheyenne Firefighters MDA efforts, said in a news release. To alleviate the concerns of community spread of the COVID virus, and while maintaining health orders and considerations with interactions and money handling, the Labor Day weekend tradition of more than 65 years will kick off with a virtual Fill the Boot drive that will carry on throughout the year.
Pollnow said “these changes are also to ensure that our firefighters are within departmental guidelines and expectations regarding our efforts to minimize any spread of COVID-19.”
The Cheyenne firefighters won’t let the virus slow down their efforts to improve the lives of those living with neuromuscular disease, though. Aside from the virtual fundraiser, events such as rooftop rescues, Facebook pushup challenges and car washes will come around over the coming months. The firefighters are continuing with plans for the annual chili cook-off event, as well, but say that planning and execution will remain very fluid and dynamic.
Pollnow expressed the firefighters’ outlook of this year’s fundraising efforts by saying, “Unfortunately and sadly for us, we will not be at our normal storefronts to say hello to our community during this weekend. But we must put public safety first and continue to do our part with hindering the spread of COVID-19.”
The virtual fundraiser can be found on the Cheyenne Firefighters Facebook page or at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/cheyenne.