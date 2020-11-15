CHEYENNE – Recently, the State Loan and Investment Board approved more than $700,000 in federal CARES Act funding to support Cheyenne Fire Rescue.
“Not only is COVID-19 affecting our members in the way they perform their duties and serve our community, it is affecting us with our staffing,” said Theron Haws, president of Cheyenne Firefighters IAFF Local 279, in a news release.
Currently there are six Cheyenne Fire Rescue firefighters on quarantine, and the exposures seem to continue each week, with more than 20 quarantined members during the pandemic.
“Obviously our ability to staff our fire stations and apparatus appropriately are of concern, but so, too, is ensuring that we have the proper equipment that we need in order to protect our members to prevent further exposures,” Haws said.
The equipment that went before SLIB for Cheyenne Fire Rescue included UV disinfectant devices; improved medical equipment, such as cardiac monitors and LUCAS devices; technological improvements for remote working and training; pullover garments to improve the firefighters’ protection on medical calls; and numerous disposable PPE items.