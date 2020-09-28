CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Municipal Building will be closed for the remainder of this week, through Friday, Oct. 2, due to an individual in the building testing positive for COVID-19 after being in the presence of other employees.
Following consultation with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, it was agreed that the appropriate response is to close the building this week to allow contact tracing to occur and for the viral incubation period to pass.
City business will still be conducted virtually, and the situation will be reassessed at the end of the week, according to a news release from the city.