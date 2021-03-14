CHEYENNE – Although the statewide mask mandate will be lifted Tuesday, Cheyenne Regional Airport has to follow the federal rules until May 11, 2021, unless revoked sooner by President Joe Biden.
For customers still planning to use the airport, there is still a mask mandate in effect until May 11, according to Director of Aviation Tim Barth. Also, the airport will not be able to use the community room to host meetings until May 11.
Therefore, the airport will continue to operate under current COVID-19 protocol, including meetings, until that date.