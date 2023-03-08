Cheyenne Regional Medical Center staff

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center staff stand together inside the hospital Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne.

 WTE/file

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Health System officials have updated the face mask policy at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group clinics.

The changes are being made due to the substantial decrease in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and because the incidence of local influenza cases has also decreased and stabilized. The changes take effect at midnight Wednesday.

