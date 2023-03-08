...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center staff stand together inside the hospital Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Health System officials have updated the face mask policy at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne Regional Medical Group clinics.
The changes are being made due to the substantial decrease in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and because the incidence of local influenza cases has also decreased and stabilized. The changes take effect at midnight Wednesday.
What's changing:
Visitors and patients who do not have respiratory symptoms will no longer be required to wear a mask.
Fully vaccinated staff, providers, volunteers and contractors who have had the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine are no longer required to wear a mask. (Boosters are not required.)
Exceptions to the policy are in place and may mean the following could be required to mask: staff, providers, contractors and volunteers who have received exemptions for the influenza and/or COVID-19 vaccine and who are not fully vaccinated; employees experiencing cold or other illness symptoms; patients and visitors who have cold- or flu-like symptoms; and those who have been in recent close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or the flu.
Staff, providers, contractors, patients, volunteers and visitors may continue to wear a mask if that is their preference, and Cheyenne Regional officials ask that everyone respect others' choice.