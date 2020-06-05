CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Center officials announced Thursday that the hospital’s visitor restrictions will be eased today due the stabilization of COVID-19 metrics in the community, according to a news release.
The visitor policy will continue to be reviewed and modified as needed to ensure the safety and well-being of CRMC patients, visitors, employees and medical staff.
The following changes go into effect today:
• Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
• All visitors will be screened for travel history, temperature, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or exposure to COVID-19.
• All visitors will be required to wear a cloth (or similar) face mask and practice proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
• One designated visitor is permitted for each patient.
• The visitor/patient screening entrance is accessible from the west side of the south parking garage.
• The emergency department is open for emergency care 24/7. Entrance to the emergency department is located at the corner of Warren Avenue and 23rd Street.
• No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed.
Exceptions to the policy have been made for the following areas:
• NICU: Two parents or guardians are permitted per 24-hour period.
• Pediatric patients under the age of 18: Two parents or guardians can be designated, but only one parent or guardian can visit at a time per 24-hour period.
• For end-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed.
• No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health Services due to social distancing limitations in this area.
• Additional visitation exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.