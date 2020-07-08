CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Regional Medical Group is piloting a new video telehealth system through its online patient portal MyChart, with more than two dozen CRMG physicians and advanced practice providers set to go live with the new capability by mid-July.
CRMG is the medical group affiliated with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
“Understandably, the use of telehealth via phone and video within our health system has skyrocketed over the past few months due to concerns about keeping our patients, staff and providers safe from the spread of COVID-19,” said Kerry Slater, CRMG president, in a news release. “Additionally, telehealth will allow us to continue to adapt care and services to patients who may have transportation or mobility limitations or during severe winter weather.”
From mid-March to mid-June, CRMG had more than 5,500 telehealth telephone and close to 2,000 telehealth video visits with patients through a telehealth video system not affiliated with MyChart. At CRMC, there were more than 10,000 telehealth phone and video visits during that same time.
“For providers to be able to log into MyChart, do a video visit and then make notes in the patient’s medical record is a more streamlined, seamless process since CRMG and CRMC have been using MyChart for many years,” Slater said. “Based on our pilot project, we are also finding that the MyChart video capability is a more user-friendly option for our patients.”
MyChart video visits are available through the MyChart mobile app and through a desktop or laptop computer with the proper camera and microphone setup.
More providers are being added in the coming weeks, with about 25 CRMG physicians and advanced practice providers expected to go live with the new system by mid-July. All remaining CRMG providers are expected to be using the system by this fall.
Patients must have a MyChart account to be able to use the video visits. A MyChart account can be established during an onsite appointment at any CRMG clinic or over the phone by calling 307-633-7925. The MyChart video visits are HIPAA compliant, meaning they meet federal patient privacy regulations, and none of the video visits will be recorded.