CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra has rescheduled three concerts from the 2019-20 season that were postponed due to the COVID-19 health orders.
CSO and the Cheyenne Civic Center have received approval from the health department to hold the Mahler & Beethoven performance, rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Cheyenne Civic Center. In order to accommodate a socially distanced audience, there will now be two performances from which to choose, a matinee at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m.
Other precautionary methods will also be taken, such as wearing masks until seated, streamlining the entry and exit process, contactless ticket scanning, hand sanitizer stations, sanitizing the facility before and after performances, changing the repertoire to accommodate a smaller (and socially distanced) orchestra, and shortening the concert to eliminate the intermission. A livestream ticket will also be available if patrons do not wish to attend in person.
Ticketed patrons should contact the CSO office to choose their performance time and new socially distanced seats; everyone will be receiving a new electronic ticket.
Beethoven in the Barn will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Wyoming Hereford Ranch; this event has been moved to the WHR Events Center (right next to the Sale Barn) to accommodate social distancing. Patrons will be asked to bring their own folding or lawn chair. Rather than a chuckwagon meal, a boxed sandwich pack will be provided. Ticketed patrons are asked to contact the CSO office to RSVP and provide their sandwich choice.
Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert, rescheduled for Sept. 13, has been further postponed to June 12, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., to accommodate the complete, large orchestra required by the score. All original tickets will be honored. Patrons should contact the CSO office with any questions.
Please call the CSO office at 307-778-8561 for ticketing information or questions. While the office will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. to noon, patrons are encouraged to call, rather than visit in person.