CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Transit Program learned Monday it will receive a $3.3 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The grant funding will go toward the transit program’s operations and help pay for preventive maintenance. This federal aid comes during a time when the program is looking to move its transfer center and offices from downtown to East Lincolnway near the Walgreens, but that $1.3 million in funding must come from a separate grant.
This COVID-19 aid grant will also save the city of Cheyenne about $600,000 in match funding that can go toward other things, Mayor Marian Orr said Tuesday. The $3.3 million grant must go toward transit operational and maintenance costs, and Cheyenne Transit Director Renae Jording said she’s hoping to make this money last about a year and a half.
“As the manager of the money, I’m going to try to make that money last as long as I can, because it doesn’t do me any good to have buses, or even a building, if I don’t have drivers to drive the buses or people who want to ride the buses,” Jording said.
Normally, transit grants require the city to put up a certain amount of match funding in order to get the money. But since this grant is part of the COVID-19 relief package, it doesn’t require any match funding from the city.
The Federal Transit Administration realized it’s going to be difficult for cities to get provide funding right now due to COVID-19, Jording said.
“And in these budget times, it puts a lump in my throat to know that we can continue to provide the transit services that we have to our community without having to do any reduction in services,” Orr said.
Nationwide, budgets are being cut, but this is one area where the city is able to keep everyone whole, she said. People can use the service to go to jobs, medical appointments, and even just to go throughout the city and recreate.
Currently, regular bus route service is suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the transit program is offering curb-to-curb service at no cost. This means people can call the service to schedule a pick-up and drop-off at their desired location.
Orr said this grant was a bright spot in the news Cheyenne has been getting lately and a “yay day.”
Jording said the reason grants such as this coronavirus aid funding exist is to help the small rural and urban programs like the Cheyenne Transit Program. She said the money will go to covering the operational costs and not for anything new, such as purchasing property. It’s really just to keep public transportation going in the community, she said.
“To have public transportation is vital because there are many people, especially during this time ... people have lost their jobs,” Jording said. “Their incomes have changed, and so we’re their only means of transportation to get to the grocery stores, to get to their education, to get to their doctor’s appointments. So, without us, especially now, people would not have access to those things that are important parts of their life.”