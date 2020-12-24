CHEYENNE – Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines continued this week in Laramie County and across Wyoming, as more than 2,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state since its arrival early last week.
At the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, about 50 staff members received the vaccine Wednesday. The Cheyenne location was among 113 VA medical centers nationwide to receive the first supply of the COVID-19 vaccine from the drugmaker Moderna, which just got federally approved last week.
Ryan Davis, a physician at the center, was among the medical officials to receive the Moderna vaccine Wednesday, and he was excited to take it after learning he would just a few days earlier.
“It seems like it might be able to put an end to the pandemic,” Davis said of the vaccine. “It’s really historic.”
Davis added the vaccine will provide a morale boost at the clinic, which has cared for a handful of patients with COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“Seeing that we might not have as many sick patients that we have to take care of, it definitely makes us feel better knowing that we’re getting some protection from the vaccine and able to care for the patients that are sick,” Davis said.
About a dozen residents of the VA facility’s Community Living Center also received the vaccine earlier Wednesday. In total, the Cheyenne facility aims to distribute the vaccine to roughly 31,000 veterans in the facility’s coverage area, which includes much of southeast Wyoming, northern Colorado and western Nebraska.
“We’re going to try and take care of all our employees, then from there, we’re going to focus on veterans who are 75 and above, as well as any first responders (who are also veterans),” Sam House, the facility’s public affairs officer, said Wednesday.
The Cheyenne facility is expecting shipments of about 700 doses to arrive each week moving forward, House said, though those numbers could change.
“Once we get ramped up, we would be able to vaccinate about 140 people a day,” House said.
Beyond the VA center, efforts have continued in Laramie County to vaccinate high-priority health care workers. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which vaccinated its first five employees last Tuesday, nearly 500 staff members who work more directly with COVID-19 patients have received the vaccine, according to CRMC President Tim Thornell.
“We’ve used all the Pfizer vaccine that was given to us,” Thornell said Wednesday. “This week, we’re waiting for the Moderna vaccine to show up, so we anticipate receiving that as early as today, but maybe tomorrow or the next day.”
The hospital has identified about 200 additional high-priority staff who will be eligible for the incoming shipment of vaccines, Thornell said. From there, hospital officials will move on to vaccinating the other two tiers of employees.
“The next tier is everyone else involved in direct patient care … and then the third tier is those that have pretty minimal direct contact with patients, the administration side,” Thornell said.
The hospital’s share of the vaccines comes from the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, which has also administered vaccines to emergency medical personnel and staff at urgent-care clinics over the past week.
“We’ve been scheduling it out like a clinic, and we work with the target groups that are identified, then they can go in and register for whatever time slot they want,” Kathy Emmons, the department’s executive director, said Wednesday. “We’ve been doing about 30 a day here.”
Emmons said the county health department was expecting a shipment of 1,000 Moderna vaccines to arrive sometime this week, with up to 70% of those set to go to CRMC. The remaining vaccines will go to other high-priority populations, such as law enforcement officers and school nurses, as identified by the Wyoming Department of Health.
Although a precise timeline for when the vaccine will be widely available has yet to emerge, efforts are already underway to prepare for that reality. Emmons said local health officials have already started discussing the possibility of larger clinics for the general public to get vaccinated.
“I think it’s going to be the first part of February when things really start to open up more,” Emmons said of the vaccine’s availability. “It’s really based on the supply of vaccine that we have available.”
A total of about 2,350 vaccine doses had been administered in the state as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.