CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center has cancelled the parade scheduled for Friday, May 15.
The intended event was to honor active-duty military, police and veterans on the VA grounds.
“After further review, our executive leadership has determined that the risk to our resident veterans was too high, and have made the hard decision to cancel the parade ...,” Paul Roberts, medical center director, said in a news release.
“We want to extend our appreciation and thanks to everyone in the community who pulled together,” Roberts added. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with all who have served or continue to serve our communities and our great nation, while we remain vigilant of the seriousness of this virus.”