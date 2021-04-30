CHEYENNE – No person who ever served their country should wonder where to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
The Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Health Care System announced Friday that hundreds of doses of both the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Moderna vaccines will be available at a May 15 vaccination clinic for veterans, their spouses and caregivers.
According to Medical Support Assistant Supervisor Billie Holstein, the Cheyenne VA has plenty of vaccine and appointments available in Cheyenne, as well as northern Colorado.
“We have more than 200 appointments available for a May 15 Cheyenne vaccine clinic, and a number of openings during the week in both Cheyenne and Fort Collins,” Holstein said, “and we are happy to open more appointments if we see demand for it.”
Holstein said many veterans have reported getting their vaccine at other community locations, while many others are still hesitant to receive the shot.
Veterans living in rural areas are also able to get vaccinated at VA mobile clinics in Laramie, Wheatland and Torrington, as well as in Sterling, Colorado.
Enrolled veterans interested in receiving the vaccine should call 307-778-7550, press 8, then press 2 for the COVID-19 scheduling line. Non-enrolled veterans, spouses and caregivers should register at https://bit.ly/3e4kqVW, and will receive a call with appointment options.