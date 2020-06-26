CHEYENNE – Seven Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and two veterans also have tested positive for the virus at the facility.
Both the staff and veterans are quarantined at home and recovering.
“Like much of the West, the Cheyenne VA Medical Center is experiencing an increase in cases. However, we remain confident in our screening and testing processes, in addition to our precautionary measures in place,” VA spokesperson Jill Atwood said in an email response to inquiries from the WTE.
To enter the Cheyenne VA facility, people must be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperature checked.
For more information on VA cases, visit https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary.