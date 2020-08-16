CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Virtual School’s new principal, Lana Haffner, confirmed to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle earlier this week that students who graduate from the online school in 2021 will still be able to participate in graduation ceremonies with the traditional high school they transferred from last year.
“This year’s seniors have the ability to receive their diploma and be able to participate in graduation with their boundary school,” said Haffner, dispelling a prevalent online rumor that suggested students would receive a diploma from the virtual school.
“In the environment of COVID-19, we’re still trying to keep seniors with their original school, but I could see that changing in future years,” Haffner said.
Laramie County School District 1 decided to open the K-12 virtual school this year in an effort to provide students, parents and teachers another learning option during the ongoing pandemic, which has so far killed 30 Wyomingites and a total of 167,000 Americans.
However, district officials have also said that beyond the pandemic, they envision making the school a permanent fixture of LCSD1.
When the district first unveiled the creation of the new school earlier this summer, a survey revealed that more than 800 student were interested in enrolling.
As of Wednesday, Haffner said 1,371 students have enrolled to receive an all-virtual education. The following is a breakdown of enrollment by grade level:
- Kindergarten – 85
- First grade – 113
- Second grade – 105
- Third grade – 98
- Fourth grade – 95
- Fifth grade – 109
- Sixth grade – 104
- Seventh grade – 106
- Eighth grade – 121
- Ninth grade – 128
- Tenth grade – 111
- Eleventh grade – 110
- Twelfth grade – 86