CHEYENNE – Richard Stairs never missed a visit with his wife, Rosemary, before March.
When she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and moved to Life Care Center of Casper in 2017, Stairs left their Evansville home twice a day to sit with his wife for hours on end, helping her remember the beautiful life they’d created.
“My sister-in-law called them the ‘Lovebirds of Life Care,’” said Cheyenne resident Regina Pacheco, Stairs’ stepdaughter. “They had such a special relationship.”
Then, when the pandemic reached Wyoming, Stairs was no longer allowed to visit the love of his life. His only way of connecting with her was taken away, and he wasn’t handling it well. Soon, he wasn’t allowed to see anyone he loved, and he spent their 51st wedding anniversary in a hospital bed.
A daughter’s worst fears come true
On Oct. 2, Stairs called Pacheco with news that he’d tested positive for COVID-19. Two days later, he was admitted to Wyoming Medical Center. On Oct. 15, the novel coronavirus took his life.
He was 83 years old and had no pre-existing conditions.
“My worst fears were realized 10 times,” Pacheco said. “My dad was older, but he still had a lot of life left to live.”
In his less than two weeks in the hospital, Stairs’ case took several turns. His fever remained aggressive the first few days, and it was clouding his brain, making it hard to have a conversation whenever his children called. But then he suddenly got better, and Pacheco said she thought he would be going home soon.
On Oct. 13, Stairs’ nurse set up a Zoom call for Pacheco, her two brothers and the four grandchildren, who tried to send their love through the screen. It was their first and last hospital video chat with Stairs.
“We were trying to encourage him and tell him ‘You can do this, Dad!’ because we couldn’t be there to give him encouragement,” she said. “He laughed with us and made jokes about his hair – this noninvasive ventilator that they have now goes in your nose, but it’s got this thing right here (under the nose). So he was making a joke about his walrus mustache ... it felt good (to laugh with him).”
Pacheco couldn’t stand being in Cheyenne for those moments. If it weren’t for the pandemic, she would have hopped in her car and headed straight to Casper. She’d grown particularly close to her stepfather since Rosemary moved into the nursing home three years prior, especially after helping him post-eye surgery and after a couple other minor procedures.
“He recovered from all those things, but I went to help him,” she said. “And then suddenly I couldn’t do anything. That was so hard not to be able to do anything to help.”
Saying their goodbyes
Two days after the Zoom conversation, Pacheco got on a conference call with her brothers. Their dad’s condition had abruptly worsened, and he’d told the doctors to turn the ventilator off.
“I just did not want to accept that,” she said through tears. “Just two days before we were talking to him, and I really thought he was going to get better.”
Pacheco wanted to speak with her dad’s doctor because she couldn’t understand how his condition had deteriorated within 48 hours. But instead of getting the doctor on the phone, they put Stairs on.
Pacheco asked her father if he understood what would happen if the ventilator was turned off.
He said he was ready – he felt like he was suffocating. It was the most difficult phone call of her life.
The hospital employees took Stairs off the ventilator and put him on a morphine drip. His grandchildren got on the phone to say goodbye, but the drugs were making him too loopy for a coherent conversation.
Around 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15, Pacheco left Buffalo Ridge Elementary School, where she works as a paraprofessional, to be alone at home. She knew her dad was slipping away, and she couldn’t stand to be at work. He died about six-and-a-half hours later.
“We found out later that the hospital employee – I don’t know if she’s a nurse or what her title is – she sat with my dad all day until he passed,” Pacheco said. “I’m so thankful that somebody was there with him, since we couldn’t be.”
Always there to help
There’s no way to know for sure how Stairs was infected, especially because Pacheco said, at her urging, he started wearing a mask in public several months ago. He even wore a mask throughout the outdoor wedding of Pacheco’s daughter, Emily, in September.
That was the last time Pacheco saw her dad.
Shortly before Stairs got tested, his sister ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. Stairs had been helping her around the house the weeks prior, so it’s possible he got it from her, but Pacheco said they could have both gotten it from a third party.
Regardless, it was no surprise that he’d put any potential health concerns aside to help his sister.
“He just would help anybody,” Pacheco said. “If somebody said they liked something or wanted something, the next thing you know, he’d be going to a garage sale looking for it.
“Everybody was a friend. He could strike up a conversation with anybody, and then when he was done, he would consider them a friend. He was a very, very nice person, and a very, very loving dad.”
Stairs’ sister recovered from COVID-19, and so did his son, Rick Stairs, who got infected from taking care of his father before he went to the hospital.
The better we do now, the quicker this will be over
Stairs’ four-legged companion, Maggie, now basks in the rays warming Pacheco’s east Cheyenne living room. Pacheco brought the dog’s favorite side table home from her dad’s house so Maggie would have a familiar place to lie in her new home.
She’s not used to living in a neighborhood with so many other dogs, so a growl escapes from Maggie’s small frame every few minutes while Pacheco ponders why Wyomingites can’t come together during this public health crisis.
“I’m a Christian,” she said, “and I feel like part of loving your neighbor is protecting them. … I work at a school, I could get it from somebody because I’m in contact with several people every day. But I’m wearing my mask. And, oh my gosh, we sanitize so much. My hands are all dry from washing and sanitizing. But I’m going to do it, because that’s what it’s going to take to keep these kids in school.”
The kids are good about wearing their masks, she added, so why can’t everyone be? She said she’s appalled by how many people aren’t taking this pandemic seriously, and she believes this uptick in local cases could have been prevented if residents would social distance and wear a face covering when they’re out and about.
Pacheco compared wearing masks to refraining from smoking inside a restaurant. It’s nice to be able to enjoy a meal without breathing in secondhand smoke, she said, and people are better off because there’s a law against it.
“Just like the governor said, it’s just for now. It’s not forever,” she said. “Believe me, I’ve changed my lifestyle. There’s a lot of things I’d like to do. I mean, I love going to Fridays on the Plaza. I miss going to the symphony. But you know what, for now, I can forgo those things to help get over this.”
Pacheco recently celebrated her 60th birthday, and she had a great time at her Zoom birthday party. Several friends dropped off little gifts at her doorstep, and she said she felt taken care of, even though she couldn’t celebrate with loved ones in person.
An unnecessary death
Pacheco is a Wyomingite. She understands that the residents of this state are independent, strong-willed people who don’t like being told what to do. But she said this is the time to make an exception for the greater good.
“It’s not a political issue,” she said. “Listen to our health officials, because they’re the ones that understand, they’ve got the science behind them. … Unless you know about viruses, and have taken all of the classes you need to take to learn about all that stuff, you’re not an expert. You have to listen to the experts.”
The second most important commandment, she added, is “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” And right now, that means preventing both ourselves and others from getting sick.
“I just want people to do what they can so this doesn’t have to happen to other families,” Pacheco said. “I know you don’t get to keep your parents forever. But this was a needless death at this time. It didn’t have to happen.”