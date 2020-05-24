PARKVILLE, Mo. – A Cheyenne woman was one of 615 recent graduates from Park University in Missouri.
Mary E. Aguirre of Cheyenne earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration/human resource management.
These graduates were scheduled to participate in the university’s Kansas City Area Commencement ceremony on May 9 at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence, but the event was canceled earlier in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo., a suburb of Kansas City, Park University is a nonprofit, private institution.