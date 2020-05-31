Mayor Orr’s promise to correct repeated public input problems at virtual council meetings is just another broken promise.
I was at the Webex meeting on May 26 and lost the ability to view video or participate early in the meeting. Late in the meeting, my video came back, but when I tried to be recognized to speak under "other business," I was not recognized. Or was I?
I have attend many electronic conference meetings through the COVID-19 crisis, and the city's meetings are the only place I have had any participation problems whatsoever.
If we have lost the freedom of our ability to communicate at public meetings, perhaps we have lost more than any of us realize?