CHEYENNE – In May, the Wyoming Legislature provided the framework for distributing the state’s $1.25 billion in CARES Act relief funding, but Cheyenne and Laramie County, along with other municipalities in the state, have yet to receive assistance.
With the deadline for CARES Act spending approaching at the end of the year, the Cheyenne City Council is laying the groundwork to spend the money quickly and efficiently when the city receives it from the state.
The council passed a resolution in June that allowed the submission of CARES Act grant requests without their approval. But now that the end of the year is even closer, the council approved a similar resolution at a special meeting Monday night that allows City Attorney Mike O'Donnell and City Treasurer Robin Lockman to bypass the council's approval process for CARES-related spending, as well.
On the normal approval process, O’Donnell said, “If we have to jump through all of those hoops, we are not going to get a reimbursement in time.”
Out of the $200 million in CARES Act funding set aside for the state's municipalities, tribes and health care facilities, the city of Cheyenne is eligible for up to $9 million, which was determined using data in an allocation-based model passed by the State Loan and Investment Board at the end of August.
At the State Loan and Investment Board's Aug. 6 meeting, $879,944 was approved for payroll reimbursements, $308,142 was approved for personal protective equipment reimbursement, and $192,547 was approved for technology reimbursement to municipalities. Still, they have yet to see any money from the state.
According to O'Donnell, Wyoming's municipalities have been waiting on guidance from the state from the very beginning. While the city submitted its initial CARES Act requests to the State Loan and Investment Board for approval at the start of July, O'Donnell said they just received paperwork for the payroll reimbursement application last week.
"We can now start submitting invoices, which we've already submitted twice. So we're gonna submit them again in the hopes that they'll start giving us some reimbursement for payroll," O'Donnell said.
O’Donnell said the city is still waiting on state guidance for the PPE and technology reimbursements, which is where Monday’s resolution will come into play. Instead of going through the normal purchasing process in front of the council, O’Donnell and Lockman will approve the spending, with O’Donnell ensuring it falls within CARES Act guidelines and Lockman collecting the necessary paperwork in case of an audit.
While some members of the council questioned whether the council president should be involved in that process, they ultimately decided against it. The council unanimously approved the resolution, and Mayor Marian Orr was not in attendance at the meeting.
Councilman Jeff White said, “I understand any concern that members of council may have regarding expenditures, considering what we've dealt with over a long period of time. In this case, I have full trust in City Attorney O'Donnell and Treasurer Lockman, and the clock is not our friend regarding this. Anything that we can do to help make their job easier and help get the money into the hands of the organizations that need it most, I'm certainly going to support.”