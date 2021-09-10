In this April 26 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV in Las Vegas. President Biden’s plans to start delivering booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. AP Photo/John Locher
CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, Laramie County residents who receive their COVID-19 vaccination are eligible to receive a $100 gift card once they have completed their vaccine series.
The entire series is completed two weeks after one of the following: two Pfizer vaccinations, two Moderna vaccinations or one Johnson & Johnson vaccination. This incentive is open to the first 500 individuals who complete their entire series.
Individuals can receive their vaccination at any location in the county that is participating in the Wyoming Immunization Registry. Most locations in Laramie County use this system, with the exceptions of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. The first dose of vaccination must be administered on or after Sept. 13.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman said, “Getting a COVID vaccine is the best thing you can do to prevent infection and transmission to your loved ones.”
The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval for individuals age 16 and older on Aug. 23. The Pfizer vaccine remains available to individuals age 12 and older through Emergency Use Authorization granted by the FDA. Additionally, the FDA previously granted EUA status to the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines for individuals 18 and older.
All three vaccines authorized or approved in the U.S. are readily available in Laramie County. The vaccines are safe, effective and continually monitored both domestically and abroad, according to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. More than 177 million people in the U.S. alone are fully vaccinated, with minimal side effects.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of City-County Health, said, “We are excited to offer this funding opportunity to help people who are stepping up to protect themselves and our community.”
To redeem the gift cards, individuals (or parents/guardians of individuals under 18) will go to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, 100 Central Ave., weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Immunization must be confirmed by the State of Wyoming WyIR system to receive the incentive.