CHEYENNE – If you have missed getting your child immunized due to the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t worry: the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department can get you caught up.
Vaccines are one of the best ways parents can protect their children from disease, and now, more than ever, we need to make sure our communities are safe from preventable diseases.
Visit your local public health nurse (walk-ins welcome) at Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department at 100 Central Ave., or call to schedule an appointment at 307-633-4000.