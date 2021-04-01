Jodie Savage receives the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from maternal child health registered nurse Lennea Ramirez Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. The health department released updated guidelines Monday about who is newly eligible to receive the vaccine, which includes employees of public transportation, grocery stores and the Postal Service, as well as people with medical conditions. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle