CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will provide flu and COVID-19 immunizations Thursday, Oct. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 614 S. Greeley Highway.
This is the same off-site location used this spring for COVID vaccinations. Individuals can receive either type of vaccine, or both, at this event, if they wish. Participants will need to wear a face covering while at the event.
Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, said, “We’re grateful for the opportunity to host an all-day clinic again this year to help make it easy for our community to be protected. Having both the flu and COVID vaccine available now is an exciting step toward ending the pandemic.”
Flu vaccines are especially important for vulnerable populations, including: young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions, and those 65 and older. Health care workers and people who care for high-risk individuals, including infants under 6 months of age, should also be vaccinated. Flu vaccines are available to individuals age 6 months and older.
Individuals 12 and older are eligible for COVID vaccinations in the U.S. The available vaccines are free, safe and effective. COVID vaccines help prevent infection and transmission, as well as greatly reducing the chance of severe illness, hospitalization and death.
For both vaccines, private insurances will be accepted. The COVID vaccine is free to all individuals. For those not insured, the cost of a flu vaccine will be $25, payable by cash, check or credit/debit card.