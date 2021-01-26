CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department will shut down its COVID-19 testing site at the Event Center at Archer after Friday.
The move is an effort to "devote more resources to the vaccination effort," according to a post on the health department's Facebook page. A follow-up comment on the post added that testing at the site has been "minimal" over the past month, seeing around 50 people per day, versus the more than 400 tested each day in late November through mid-December. The health department has been testing at the site since Nov. 4.
"At this time CLCHD is one of the few places in the community that has the ability to vaccinate," the comment from the health department said. "To better serve the community, our staff will be focusing on this effort."
Testing continues to be available at local urgent care centers and some primary care providers.