CHEYENNE – Superday, the annual event that brings an estimated 15,000-plus participants together in Lions Park to celebrate and kick off July as National Parks and Recreation Month, has been canceled for this year.
It is normally hosted by the city of Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department to promote greater awareness of the value and availability of local recreation and leisure activities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials said by press release Wednesday morning that it is in the best interest and safety of all to cancel the 2020 Superday celebration. They recommend that people find a way to celebrate a unique and enjoyable recreational or leisure activity in July to commemorate the event using proper social distancing guidelines.
Community Recreation and Events staff said they want to thank presenting sponsor HollyFrontier for their continued support and sponsorship each year. In addition, Spradley Barr Toyota agreed to sponsor the Kid Zone this year.