CHEYENNE – COMEA House and Resource Center has closed its doors as it awaits the results of several COVID-19 tests.
The COMEA shelter’s board of directors said it was in the best interest of the organization and shelter residents to temporarily close the facility. Because of an increase in positive tests and unconfirmed symptomatic employees, the shelter is currently unable to adequately staff the facility.
All residents and staff were tested Wednesday morning, and the shelter will remain closed until results are available. All residents were relocated to Motel 6, where they will remain until the shelter is thoroughly cleaned, and staff is healthy and safe to return. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will deliver meals to the motel, and COMEA is asking for volunteers to assist in delivering the meals to the 41 individual rooms.
When enough staff are healthy and able to return to work, they will begin cleaning and reorganizing the shelter to better address COVID guidelines, according to a news release. Residents will return as soon as the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department provides clearance. Shelter leadership anticipates the process to take two to three weeks total.
Once the shelter reopens, it will remain in lockdown and be unable to take new residents for an undetermined amount of time. COMEA will continue to look for ways to serve anyone experiencing homelessness who is not eligible to return to the shelter.
If you are willing to help provide no-contact food delivery, call Executive Director Robin Bocanegra at 307-365-5436 to schedule a time and day. Breakfast, lunch and dinner for the following day are being delivered directly to Motel 6 at 10:15 a.m. daily.