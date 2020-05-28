CHEYENNE – For the first time since its creation, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be canceled this year due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Cheyenne, the loss of the capital city’s largest annual event means “the nail in the coffin” for the local economy this year, Mayor Marian Orr said Wednesday.
“I really appreciate Gov. Gordon and his leadership, and looking at us as an entire statewide community because rodeo means so much to us,” Orr said. “In certainly different ways, our local rodeos, our regional rodeos, and then, of course, here in Cheyenne. This was to be the 124th and the largest outdoor rodeo in the world.”
Orr said she appreciates that Gordon made an overarching announcement about rodeos and fairs as a whole, instead of a “one-off” about CFD, because Wyoming isn’t any one venue and “we’re one state, we’re one Wyoming” and need to get through this summer together.
Orr said the city has been anticipating an announcement like this, but it’s important to put the health and safety of people first. CFD isn’t just a local event, she said, but an international one, and Cheyenne can’t control what happens with the virus overseas.
Dale Steenbergen, CEO and president of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said with CFD being canceled, there is going to be a hit to the economy, as well as the tourism industry.
He said the other important aspect of CFD is how it’s become part of Cheyenne’s identity and a source of community pride. It’s something that helps the city reach out to businesses looking to move into the area, and it also gives Cheyenne different ways to reach out to the military to collaborate on projects.
“You know there’ll be a lot of pent-up demand next year,” he said. “I do think because of the community pride thing that everybody will be doing everything they can to support it.”
It’s important to keep people’s heads up and do what needs to be done to survive and get through this year, Steenbergen said. That way, people can be back next year even bigger and better.
Cheyenne City Council President Mark Rinne said the news that CFD is canceled is very sad for the community, and a lot of businesses rely on Frontier Days to make ends meet. This means more penny pinching and cutting back services that the city thinks can be sacrificed at this point, he said.
Orr said the events surrounding CFD, such as the pancake breakfasts and the parades, also weren’t feasible with the possibility of community spread.
“How do you have the parades, with young people and elderly people all packed together on sidewalks?” Orr said. “That’s not safe.”
She said people have to stay apart so they can come back together, and people just aren’t ready to do that this summer.
To the people who are questioning this decision, the mayor said it wasn’t made lightly.
This decision was based off of science, she said, and not anecdotal information.
“Frontier Days survived wars and survived a Great Depression,” Orr said. “But this pandemic has not been survivable for some, and we want to make sure that we can have as many people come through this on the other side as possible.”
Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo said CFD being canceled will have an impact on the tourism industry, but it’s important to remember there are still other reasons to visit Laramie County.
He’s hoping this is just a bump in the road, and people will come up with innovative solutions to help get them through this year.
Haylee Chenchar, director of marketing and communications for the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, said the community as a whole will have to shift its mindset to “buy local” in an effort to help offset the lost tourism revenue.
“We 100% understand the difficulty and weight of that decision,” said Chenchar, who added that the health and safety of Cheyenne residents is the DDA’s top priority.
In the immediate future, however, Chenchar is more concerned about the economic effects of canceling one of the largest annual rodeos in the country – an event many businesses in town rely on for an extra revenue boost to carry them in traditionally slower winter months.
“This will have a really big impact on not only our downtown, but Cheyenne as a whole. A lot of the revenue generated for the city is through sales tax and revenue,” she said.
“No matter how you spin it, it’s hard,” said Chenchar, who as a Wyoming native won’t take future CFD events for granted after this. “If you’re a glass-half-full person, it is an opportunity to view ways to get away from being so dependent on tourism and diversify your portfolio and customer base.”
Carman Hess, who has owned the downtown furniture and decor store Wyoming Home for 22 years, said Frontier Days always creates an increase in revenue in July.
Hess, whose store typically also operates a booth at Frontier Park, said she and her staff are heartbroken by the news, “but we understand it was the right decision to make.”
Even before the announcement Wednesday, Hess had seen signs of slowed business. The store sells Western accessories, and by this time of year, she’s usually had several international tourists stop by the downtown storefront.
Travel restrictions have halted any possibility of international customers coming to Cheyenne, but Hess has encountered a few from nearby states like Colorado and Nebraska.
Since reopening earlier this month, Hess has seen “extreme ebbs and flows” in foot traffic, but added that “You can’t compare this year to last year – that’s like comparing apples and oranges.”
As soon as COVID-19 started wreaking havoc on the economy in March, Hess started downsizing her inventory in anticipation of reduced demand – especially around Frontier Days. Her store received some money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration.
After hearing the news that CFD isn’t happening this year, Hess wasn’t immediately sure if she’ll need more help to keep her business afloat.
“We can have our slight bit of sadness, but then we need to figure out a game plan moving forward,” Hess said. “As people living in Wyoming, we know how to weather a storm.”
Virginia Brinkerhoff, who has owned the Western wear store Just Dandy since 1973, was speechless when she heard the news of CFD’s cancellation.
“We have to pray for all those cowboys and the city – that we have a quick recovery from this. It’s going to cost something, but at least everyone is in the same boat.”
Brinkerhoff said she expects that the cancellation is going to affect sales, but that they’re “just going to have to deal with it.” The shaky economy has also pushed her to consider retirement.
For Brinkerhoff, who grew up in Cheyenne and attended her first rodeo in the 1950s, CFD has been a part of both her personal and professional life for as long she can remember. “I’m going to miss it – the tourists and the cowboys – all of it.”
The staff of Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House, whose Old West theme makes it one of the most-visited restaurants during the rodeo, is also bracing for the sting of summer without Frontier Days.
“We won’t see the travelers we’re used to. We’ll definitely see the effects, because Frontier Days is our busiest time of the year,” said Tasha Negley, the restaurant’s assistant manager. “We also sell a whole lot of whiskey during that time.”
Although the Rib and Chop House expects to recover from the loss in anticipated revenue, some of the quirky, educational Frontier Days attractions were already on hold before the governor’s announcement.
The city’s various museums, for instance, tend to see a spike in foot traffic during CFD, so Messenger’s Old West Museum co-owner Katie Messenger said it’s a no-brainer that this will affect the number of visitors coming through their doors this summer. But like the seasonal Cowgirls of the West Museum and Nelson Museum of the West (the former of which won’t reopen until May 2021), her business was already closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and she has no idea when they’ll reopen.
Nelson Museum of the West founder Bob Nelson also has no concrete plan for reopening his business, but the cancellation of CFD leads him to believe it might not be until there is a COVID-19 vaccine. He said he’ll feel the difference in fewer visitors this summer, but not as much as some of the city’s larger museums.
“Frontier Days has always been and always will be an integral part of our business plan,” said Nelson. “(But) we are a little bit different of a business model than most of the other museums in Cheyenne, because we work with very few staff. … So, from a personal standpoint, we’re less affected by there not being the Frontier Days celebration than some of the larger museums will be, because they get a lot of revenue from Frontier Days traffic.”