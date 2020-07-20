CHEYENNE – The number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen in Wyoming since the illness was first detected in March grew by 62 on Monday, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began.
And while the Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the number of people to recover from either laboratory-confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus grew by 37 on Monday, the number of new confirmed cases pushed the number of active cases in the state to 513.
The department reported that new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Fremont, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta counties. Teton County saw the largest growth with 15 new cases, while Laramie County reported 10 new cases.
Fremont County continued to have the highest number of cases reported since mid-March, 374; Laramie County had 261; Teton County had 187; Uinta County had 181; Sweetwater County had 168; Natrona County had 153; Park County had 80; Campbell had 77; Albany had 60; Lincoln had 47; Washakie had 39; Sheridan had 31; Big Horn had 27; Carbon had 21; Converse and Johnson had 18; Hot Springs and Sublette had 11; Crook and Goshen had nine, Weston had four; Platte had three and Niobrara had one.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 100; Fremont had 90; Teton had 66; Sweetwater had 37; Albany had 31; Natrona and Uinta had 33; Park had 30; Big Horn had 19; Campbell had 17; Lincoln had 15; Carbon had 13; Sheridan had eight; Washakie had four; Goshen, Sublette and Weston had three, and Converse, Crook, Hot Springs and Johnson had two.
Niobrara and Platte had no active cases.
The active cases were seen in 432 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 81 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Although 24 Wyoming residents have died as a result of the virus, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.
The number of probable cases on Monday was set at 397. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has had contact with someone who has a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The number of recoveries seen among the patients infected since the first case of coronavirus was 1,652, including among 1,336 patients with confirmed cases and 316 with probable cases.
Recovery is considered to have occurred when a patient has gone three days without a fever and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.