CHEYENNE – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness was first detected in the state in March exceeded 10,000 on Tuesday with the reporting of 252 new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the total number of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began stood at 10,035 on Tuesday. The number of probable cases, meanwhile, went up by 77.
However, at the same time, 231 new recoveries from the illness were reported Tuesday, leaving the state with 3,823 active cases, an increase of 98 from Monday.
Albany County had 630 active cases; Laramie County had 572; Natrona County had 515; Campbell County had 461; Fremont had 314; Park had 296; Sheridan had 238; Lincoln had 84; Big Horn had 79; Converse and Platte had 74; Sweetwater had 67; Weston had 64; Goshen and Uinta had 57; Carbon had 56; Teton had 54; Johnson had 45; Crook had 39; Washakie had 18; Sublette had 15; Hot Springs had eight, and Niobrara had six.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties, with Campbell and Laramie counties both reporting 47 new cases. Natrona County reported 32 new cases.
The number of probable cases totaled 1,771 on Tuesday, an increase of 77 over Monday.
The new reported recoveries pushed the total number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since March to 7,906.