CHEYENNE – The number of Wyoming patients to have recovered from the coronavirus since it was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March outnumbered the number of new confirmed cases seen Friday, the state Department of Health said.
Although the department reported 50 new laboratory-confirmed and nine new probable cases on Friday, the number of recoveries grew by 63, pushing the number of active cases down to 525.
The department, in its daily coronavirus update, said 13 counties reported new confirmed cases, with Teton County seeing the largest increase at nine. The growth raised the total number of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began in March to 1,972.
Fremont County continued to have the largest number of cases recorded since the pandemic began at 387; Laramie County had 283; Teton County had 227; Sweetwater County had 198; Uinta County had 186; Natrona County had 160; Park had 88; Campbell had 83; Albany had 68; Lincoln had 55; Carbon had 41; Washakie had 40; Sheridan had 31; Big Horn had 29; Converse and Sublette had 19; Johnson had 18; Hot Springs had 13; Crook and Goshen had nine; Platte and Weston had four and Niobrara had one.
However, the number of active cases in both patients with confirmed and probable cases went down in nine counties, with the number of counties with no active cases growing by two to total four – Crook, Johnson, Niobrara and Weston.
As of Friday, Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 109; Fremont had 82; Teton had 70; Sweetwater had 41; Carbon had 37; Uinta had 36; Lincoln and Park had 30; Albany had 28; Natrona had 21; Campbell had 14; Sublette had eight; Big Horn had five; Washakie had four; Hot Springs and Sheridan had three; Converse had two, and Goshen and Platte had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The 525 active cases statewide included 439 patients with confirmed coronavirus cases and 86 patients with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. The total number of probable cases seen since mid-March was 433 as of Friday.
The number of active cases declined with an increase of 60 in the number of recoveries seen since March, which stood at 1,857 on Friday, including 1,510 recoveries among people with confirmed cases and 347 among those with probable cases.