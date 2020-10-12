Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR THE SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS AND SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313... ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313. * WIND...WEST AT 15 TO 20 WITH GUSTS TO 25 MPH ON TUESDAY. * HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW...OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.